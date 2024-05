JAMMU, May 17: The Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir has accorded sanction to the drawl of Rs 11.5 lakh by the DGP J&K to be deposited as compensation in the registry of J&K and Ladakh High Court at Srinagar to pay the amount as compensation to the family of a Head Constable of Ladakh who died after he was hit by a cop of J&K Police in 2006.

