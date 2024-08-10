Dealing with Monsoon Hair Problems

Shahnaz Husain

Monsoons are back. Are you tired of battling your unruly, frizzy, and greasy hair whenever the rain starts pouring?

Monsoons can be quite challenging for your hair. It gets sticky, frizzy and messy, a total recipe for hair fall.

The monsoon is a welcome relief after the scorching summer days, but droplets of rain also bring with them loads of scalp infections and hair problems. The air in the monsoon contains heavy moisture, leading to an increase in humidity and stickiness. This increases the probability of dandruff, hair fall and other problems too that causes hair follicles to swell, leading to increased hair fall.If not taken care of immediately, hair fall increases by 30% during the monsoon months due to the changes in the climatic conditions.

How your hair reacts to the rainy season depends on your hair type. People with dry hair may face visibly drier and duller hair, or those with oily hair may see even greasier strands.

Since humid air has a much higher quantity of water molecules, the hair strands absorb much more water than they usually would on non-humid days. The constant swelling and shrinking caused by hair strands absorbing and losing water damages the hair’s structure, making it brittle and prone to breakage

Say goodbye to hair woes with these herbal tips and hello to pleasant rainy days!

Oil Therapy

Sticky dandruff is another problem to contend with. The scales, along with oil and sweat secretions, tend to stick to the scalp. Rich conditioners and hair styling products can also lead to a build-up on the scalp. For sticky dandruff, hot oil therapy is useful. Heat sesame seed oil or olive oil and apply it on the scalp with cotton wool, rubbing gently to dislodge the flakes. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Leave the oil on overnight.

Next morning, apply the juice of a lemon on the scalp and wash your hair after 20 minutes. You can also add 5 drops of Tea Tree Oil to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse.

Coconut Oil

The best source of moisturising your hair during monsoon is coconut oil.

The use of natural coconut oil nourishes the scalp strengthens hair roots, and provides a protective layer against external damage.

Massage the scalp with slightly warm oil for about 15 minutes, let it sit for about an hour/overnight and then wash it off with lukewarm water. Follow this up with Conditioner to give your hair a deep herbal conditioning with the goodness of Ayurveda.

If you are uncomfortable with oiling the strands of your hair, use a hair serum of your choice or make the DIY hair serum.

Shampoo

Shampoo the hair more frequently during the Monsoons. Use less shampoo and rinse well with water. Then, have a tea water and lemon rinse for silky and shiny hair. Take used tea leaves and boil them again in 4 to 5 cups of water. The amount of water depends on the length of the hair. Strain and cool the water. Add the juice of a lemon and use as a final rinse after shampoo. To add shine, you can also whisk egg white with the juice of a lemon and apply it on the hair half an hour before your shampoo.

Don’t Tie or Comb Wet Hair

You should avoid tying or combing hair during monsoon while it’s still wet because wet hair is weaker and combing this wet hair will cause tugging and lead to excessive breakage. Tying your wet hair prevents it from drying causing knots. So let your hair dry naturally, even if it will take hours. When it’s semi-dry you can use a wide-toothed comb to detangle it if you are in hurry.

Healthy Diet

As nutritional deficiency is one of the most common causes of hair loss, the diet is very important. Hair is made up of a protein matter called keratin. So, ensure adequate protein in the diet. A balanced, nutritious diet helps healthy hair growth since the hair is actually fed by the nutrients in the bloodstream. Include lean meats, fish, egg, dal, beans, fruits, sprouts, vegetables and whole grains. Consult your doctor before making changes in the diet. Vitamin C, Zinc, Omega 3 fatty acids are all necessary for healthy hair growth. Vitamin C is available in oranges, lemons, tomatoes, papaya, grapefruit, cabbage and cauliflower. Zinc is plentiful in seafood, mushrooms, green leafy vegetables and wholegrain cereals. Omega 3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids, available in fish, plant and nut oils, and seaweeds. Cut down on aerated drinks, fried foods, and too much salt and sugar. Dull, lifeless hair can be a sign of a poor diet.

Take a small bowl of sprouts daily. Sprouts contain amino acids, which are very beneficial to the hair. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, leafy green vegetables, whole grains and curd in the daily diet. Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Drink freshly extracted juices of fruits and vegetables, adding enough water to them. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning. Ask your doctor to prescribe vitamin and mineral supplements.

Another problem is that of bad odour from the scalp during the humid season. Wash your hair at least four times a week. Rinse thoroughly with water. For a fragrant hair rinse, add the juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse after washing the hair.

(The author is a beauty expert)