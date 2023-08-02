Deaf-Mute Man Found Roaming Near LoC In J&K’s Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Aug 2: An Army patrol party found a deaf and mute man roaming near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, the man also appears to be mentally challenged. He was found in an injured condition near Batharpull in Gulpur sector and was handed over to police personnel who took him to a hospital, they said.

According to the officials, the man had apparently injured himself while trying to cross the border fence.

He was admitted to the district hospital and is undergoing treatment, they said. (Agencies)