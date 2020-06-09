De-escalation on LAC: Chinese troops start withdrawal from 3 major areas in Ladakh

PLA retreats with infra, combat vehicles; India reciprocates

*Maj-Gen level talks today in Hot Springs area

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 9: In clear signs of de-escalation on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh aimed towards ending over month long standoff between Sino-Indian troops, the Chinese troops have started withdrawing from areas of confrontation at Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs by 2.5 kilometers to 3 kilometers and the Indian troops have also responded with the withdrawal.

Easing of tension between the two neighbours came a day ahead of Major General-level and Field Commanders talks between the two countries scheduled to be held in Hot Springs area, official sources told the EXCELSIOR.

Sources confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops which had been camping along LAC at multiple places in Eastern Ladakh since May 5 and 6 have started withdrawing following diplomatic and military level talks between the two countries, the latest being on June 6 in which General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Harinder Singh had participated.

The disengagement by the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs started this morning and the PLA personnel who were camping on the LAC for past over one month, have retreated nearly 2.5 to 3 kilometers, sources said, adding that the Indian Army has also reciprocated the gesture.

Though there was no official statement from the Army, sources confirmed that Chinese troops were still present in Pangong Tso and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) areas but going by the indications, there could be complete withdrawal of the PLA personnel from multiple points where they were camping.

There could be further de-escalation on the LAC in Eastern Ladakh following tomorrow’s Major-General level talks between the two countries, which are scheduled to be held at Hot Springs. Besides, there will be dialogue between the Field Commanders of India and China.

Apart from withdrawal of troops, sources said Indian Army and the PLA have also removed temporary infrastructure and combat vehicles from Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Patrolling Point 15 areas, which was a healthy sign towards peace between the two countries on the LAC as the tension had resulted into deployment of more troops and sophisticated weaponry by both nations.

Sources said both the armies remained engaged in aggressive posturing in areas such as Pangong Tso, Daulat Beg Oldie and Demchok despite withdrawal from other areas and there will be a series of negotiations in the next few days to explore a solution to end the confrontation.

They said a sizeable number of Chinese troops are still present in the Galwan Valley area which was strongly objected to by India.

Indian military teams are already in Chushul and are coordinating with the senior officials on talks between military officials of the two countries.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India wants a resolution of the decades-old border issue with China “as soon as possible”. He described as “positive” last week’s high-level military dialogue between the two sides on the face-off in Eastern Ladakh.

In a major effort to end the row, Lt General Harinder Singh, the General Officer Commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin held an extensive meeting on Saturday.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said on Sunday the meeting took place in a “cordial and positive atmosphere” and that both sides agreed that an “early resolution” of the issue would contribute to the further development of the relationship between the two countries.

In its comments, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said both the countries have agreed to work to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control and resolve the standoff through talks.

Tension between the two sides sharply escalated after reports of skirmishes between soldiers in the Pangong Lake region on May 5 and May 6.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a month-long confrontation since May 5 following a violent clash in Pangong Tso which is turning out to be biggest military standoff after the 2017 Doklam episode.

After the standoff began in early last month, Indian military leadership decided that Indian troops will adopt a firm approach in dealing with the aggressive posturing by the Chinese troops in all disputed areas of Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie.