DDCs and messing up the Capex budget

Budgetary allocations are not precisely made in the air but the funds allocated imply there to be more detailed determination of how these funds are to be used. Referring to the District Development Councils (DDCs) , since the consideration is activity based or oriented, to go in for massive development of the districts , the maximum amount of the allocated funds, therefore, is expected to be spent during the fiscal period without virtually having to seek approvals from any other authority but care has got to be taken to have all transparency and extreme impeccability employed about the spending . The fundamental question is whether it is determined as to how much spending requirements are there which cannot be avoided . The exercise has to be done in a prudent , professional and dedicated manner especially in terms of determining costs of material, labour, transportation, technical consultancy , supervision, quality determination and verification and the like.

Reporting about both the progress and the end-use of money along with austere monitoring can create minimum problems and deriving of maximum results on expected lines. Had all these elementary considerations in respect of funds from out of the Capex budget in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir by the District Development Councils been made, unutilized portion would have not been in the range of between 20 to 50 percent. Were, therefore, funds provided in excess of the requirements? Were schemes formulated and blue prints made quite late in respect of how to utilise and use the capital expenditure that the unspent portion slipped into the category of ”lapsed funds” as any portion of unutilized funds cannot be carried forward as opening balance for the next fiscal period? Was there no understanding and close cooperation by the DDCs, especially the Chairpersons with the district authorities that created all mess, confusion and ambiguity about how and where to utilise these funds? What about those few DDCs who performed comparatively better than their counterparts and how could they do it faced with the same levels of unfamiliarity and no exposure previously as for the first time DDCs were established with a democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

We do not buy theories of the District Administrations being entirely blamed for such goofs at the levels of the DDCs as , we are afraid, much of energies and attention were expended on issues of protocol, positions equivalent to various layers of political and executive authorities and posts, perks and office ambiance and fixtures coupled with other non-issues. The enthusiasm of people to elect their choicest candidates to these Councils particularly to better the lot of existing infrastructure in their respective districts seems to have been relegated into the background which needs to be taken note of very seriously as the members as well as the Chairpersons are accountable to the public . Unfavourable tendering process, local youth given small contracts , a flawed cost ascertaining process , apportioning blame on District Administration are just excuses and alibis for non-performance and perhaps inexperience . Experience is gained by doing more work and seeking guidance. It has to be visualised that the cost of such huge funds is not nil to behave non seriously and allowing funds getting lapsed but not surrendered. Such a postulation means denying to those areas and priorities to utilise the funds which were kept on deferred mode to fund the DDCs as resources are by nature scarce especially managing the same despite three bouts of the dreaded pandemic having struck the country for nearly two years affecting the country’s economy.

Being agile with spending , that too where required the most and make re-allocations but on need basis means making adjustments within but leading to the same end of ensuring development of the district instead of raising hands and allowing these funds to get lapsed. If at least, quarterly reviews would have been made and remedial steps taken , perhaps there would have been genuine demands on the contrary for increasing the Capex budget in the next fiscal year which now shall be the obverse and, perhaps, reduced by as many percentage points as those portions made to lapse. Blame game, disputes inter-se, misunderstandings, inexperience , disputes and the like notwithstanding , we hope in the next fiscal, the DDCs shall do better for which right from now efforts need to be made.