DDC members sit on dharna outside DC office

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, May 12: JKPCC General Secretary and DDC member from Surankote A constituency Shahnawaz Choudhary alongwith Sohail Malik DDC member from Surankote B constituency sat on dharna outside DC office here demanding opening of Mughal road during this pandemic crisis.

“COVID guidelines and SOPs were followed during this symbolic protest”, the protesting DDC members said and served ultimatum of 2 days to UT administration to address this issue.

While addressing media persons, Shahnawaz Choudhary said that more than 10 lakh population of twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch is suffering because of this illogical decision. He lashed at UT administration and questioned that when every road is operational in this nation why is UT administration conspiring to make people of Peer Panjal suffer during this tough time when patients needs better healthcare.

“Students and employees are also suffering because of this decision”, he said, adding that UT administration is underestimating COVID wave in Peer Panjal region where health infrastructure is already on ventilator and patients are collapsing in front of his eyes and he is feeling helpless.

Sohail Malik in his address said that UT administration is doing great injustice to Peer Panjalis and this needs to be addressed at the earliest so that general public suffering in this time can avail better health care. He further said that UT administration should do something to make this road functional for all weather.

Both DDC members requested administration to address this issue at the earliest otherwise they will be forced to devise strategies to decide further course of action in this regard by involving all elected representatives of Peer Panjal region.

Other present in this protest were JKPYC General Secretary Madasar Ahmed, Tahir Mirza Sarpanch and Umar Yaqoob.