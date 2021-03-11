DDC Chairpersons, members protocol

The surmises had gained ascendancy that the Government would favourably consider about District Development Council (DDC) Chairpersons in respect of placement for purposes of powers, authority , honorarium and other perks and facilities exactly in the pattern and as usually enjoyed by Ministers. In fact, in its own wisdom, the Government has decided otherwise and DDC Chairpersons are to be treated at par with Divisional Commissioners and Inspectors General of Police , Joint Secretaries to the Union Government and the DDC Members equal to the rank of District Magistrates while Chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDCs) as president of Municipalities. Not only this, monthly honorarium too has been fixed for these elected representatives accordingly as Rs.35000, Rs.25000 and Rs.15000 respectively plus telephone and travel allowances. The stark fact of the matter is that all political parties usually set aside their political affiliations , differences and mutual political antagonism , cutting across such barriers when it comes to the issues of their salaries, perks, powers and other related facilities and in that ”spirit” the elected DDC members of the UT have unequivocally and in no hush-hush manner described such placement as ”mockery with the newly created institutions” and to start with , as a mark of protest, the two day training programme too stands boycotted which was to be addressed by the Lieutenant Governor of the UT. In fact, the spate of resentment and protests have literally taken the shape of a mini ”rebellion” while at the same time impressing upon the LG to review the concerned protocol decision.

The ”aggrieved” DDC members have raised the question of how they could ”serve” the people better under such an arrangement going to the extent of branding the protocol exercise as degradation of the institution instead of empowering it . However, having regard for the pent up feelings of the DDC members, the question to serve effectively the people of an area, village, tehsil, district etc should have in fact nothing to do as to what rank and official dignity and gorgeousness one carried to deliver effectively . People want delivery of services and development irrespective of what protocol their elected representative wore, rather simplicity, impeccable honesty and devotion like qualities in their chosen representative were the qualities they held in esteem. One thing should be appreciated and seen properly in perspective that for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, third tier of Panchayati Raj System was introduced, wholly democratic in its structure, replacing the District Planning and Development Boards whose members used to be selected by the Government instead of being chosen by the people. Elections to elect members on 280 seats 14 each in 20 districts were held for the first time in November -December last year while further exercise to elect Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons in these districts was completed in the month of February this year. The entire exercise was done primarily with the sole purpose of intensively developing the areas at grass root levels as per the wishes of the people falling in the respective districts. The members on the DDCs should otherwise feel comparatively satisfied that just like in the festivity and climate of a general -like elections in Jammu and Kashmir, they were directly elected by the people with lot of hopes to develop their areas and not necessarily about what sort of position or protocol in the administrative hierarchy they were going to occupy.

We feel that any type of protests or resentments shown against the decision of the Government should not go beyond the realms of putting forth the view point in a better and convincing way instead of threatening with en-mass resignations or sitting in dharnas etc as it would send unfavourable signals to those who took part in electoral process coming out of cosy warm environs of homes braving the biting cold to cast votes with great hopes. Even at least, if Ladakh Hill Development Council members have protocol ranks equivalent to the MoS levels and the same is also pushed as the basis of ”consideration” for the Government going in for a proper and ”conducive” review , it must also be borne in mind that the number of seats in Ladakh being 30 as against 280 in the instant case as also the structure and composition of the Hill Council has less similarities with the third tier of Panchayati Raj System.