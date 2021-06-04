DDC Chairperson, former Minister, Director SKIMS call on Lt Governor

SRINAGAR: Ms. Nuzhat Ishfaq, Chairperson, District Development Council, Ganderbal today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The DDC Chairperson, accompanied by former Legislator, Ishfaq Jabbar and Vice Chairperson, DDC Ganderbal, Bilal Ahmad put forth issues related to the development of Ganderbal, upgradation of Forestry College and Veterinary College, establishment of Women Degree College, welfare of PRIs, New Ganderbal Hydro Electric Project, Lift Irrigation, development of playfields, promotion of Shalbug wetland for tourism purpose.

Similarly, Sh. Sunil Sharma, former Minister met the Lt Governor and apprised him about various issues of public importance. He also projected the welfare issues of the Village Defence Committee (VDC) members.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the demands and concerns projected by the delegations and assured that the genuine issues and demands projected by them would be taken up for examination and their early redressal.

The Lt Governor further urged them to continue their sustained endeavours for the advancement of public welfare.

Meanwhile, AG Ahangar, Director SKIMS briefed the Lt Governor about the latest Covid management situation at SKIMS, trend in covid cases, patient load, and Intensive Care management.

The Lt Governor enquired about the measures undertaken to ensure the best healthcare facilities for the patients at SKIMS. He advised the Director to conduct regular interactions through virtual mode and share expertise on both Covid and non-Covid management with peripheral and other health institutions.