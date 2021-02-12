DCs asked to submit details of employees who attain 48 years of age, complete 22 years of services

SRINAGAR: The government has asked the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir districts the details of the employees who have attained 48 years of age or have completed 22 years of service.

A letter by Private Secretary to Divisional Commissioner, Fayaz A. Khan under number DivCom/PS/Misc/2020/3126, dated 12-02-2021 directed the DCs to submit the details of the employees who have attained 48 years of age or have completed 22 years of service or more (as on ending December 2021).

The order asked the DCs of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Budgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Pulwama districts to forward the details within five days.

“Kindly find enclosed herewith data/details of employees who have attained 48 years of age or more and completed 22 years service or more (as on ending December 2021) provided by your office. Information of these employees may be forwarded to this office (soft/hard copy) within 05 days positively in the enclosed excel format for further course of action,” the letter reads.

“Besides, it may be ensured that no such employee who fails in the category is left out,” it said, adding that the matter may be treated as most urgent.