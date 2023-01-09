DCFCO Jammu Suspends Operation Of 36 Establishments For Violation Of Norms

JAMMU, Jan 9: The Drug and Food Control Organisation conducted a massive drive across Jammu division to ensure the pharmaceutical preparations comprising of Habit Forming drugs are being stocked/sold in consonance to the prescriptions being raised for licit use only and records of such drugs are being maintained under rules besides to make sure that quality and genuine medicines are provided to the end users. The special drive was conducted under the direct supervision of Assistant Drugs Controllers and overall supervision of Deputy Drugs Controller, Jammu, Mohammad Iqbal Palla.

During the drive, operations of 36 Retail Sale Establishments were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot which included 13 in Ramban, 10 in Poonch, 05 in Samba, 03 in Doda, 02 in Jammu and 01 each in Kathua, Rajouri and Kishtwar Districts for non maintenance of sales records as mandated under law and as per the public advisories issued from time to time.

During the dirve, a wholesale pharma distributor namely M/s Fortune pharmaceuticals, Rajouri was found indulging in unethical trade practices, as the said firm was found involved in procuring habit forming consignments in a clandestine manner from the suppliers based outside U.T of J&K without maintaining the distribution records under the set guidelines and rules.

Taking immediate cognizance of the violations on his part, a strict action against the firm was initiated by cancelling his wholesale drug Licenses after following the due procedure and mandate of law, so that a clear and loud message is propagated amongst the stakeholders that the Department has adopted a Zero Tolerance Policy against such dealers who indulge in unethical activities.

Meanwhile, statutory Drug samples of more than hundred fast moving drug formulations of various categories were drawn from the market for determination of strength and purity to ensure and affirm that quality and genuine medicines are being made available to the end users.

The Stocks of Drugs worth Rs. 6300 that were declared to be Not of Standard Quality by Government Analyst have also been confiscated from the supply chain by the Regulatory Officers of the organisation under section 23 of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

State Drug Controller, Lotika Khajuria has impressed upon the trade fraternity to install CCTV Cameras in their premises and switch over to computerized system of billing for maintaining of records in light of the guidelines issued in the meetings of NOCORD.