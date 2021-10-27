DCC Kathua submits memo, seeks KCC loan waiver

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 27: DCC Kathua led by its president and former minister Dr Manohar Lal Sharma along with Subash Gupta (Ex- MLC) and senior leader Davinder Singh Bindu today submitted memorandum to LG through District Development Commissioner Kathua pushing for early compensation to farmer against the damaged crops due to rains & hail storms.

While speaking on the occasion, Sharma said that huge damages have caused to the crops due to unprecedented and unseasonal rainfall and hail storm in all blocks falling under assembly segments of Billawar, Basohli, Bani, Kathua and Hiranagar of district Kathua. About 70-90 percent of paddy crop is destroyed whereas already sowed mustard crop, different vegetables and other seasonal crops are also totally damaged due heavy rain and hailstorm. He said continuous rainfall and hailstorm has caused huge loss to the standing crops which was to be harvested soon.

While speaking Subash Gupta said most of these farmers are on loans from banks & unorganized sectors, as farmers are already facing financial crises due to change in weather every year, and concern departments never put their concern to help the agriculture industry which is at its lowest ebb from last few years.

Bindu requested administration of Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the loss due to rain and hailstorm and compensate the farmers adequately on fast track basis.

DCC Kathua demanded minimum Rs 8000 per kanal compensation for farmers against the damages. They said that KCC loan installments be put on hold for next 6 month and also interest against the loans to be waived off. Government should pass an order to the Banks and Financial institutions not to put pressure on the farmers to pay back their loans until they get the compensation from Government. They sought free fertilizers and seed for sowing of next crops to be provided to farmers.

Ravinder Paul Singh, Anil Bhardwaj, Parveen Bhagat, Dalvir Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Kulbushan Kumar, Dr Surti, Mohinder Sharma and others were also present.