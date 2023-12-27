DC Udhampur reviews expenditure status of Capex Budget

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Dec 27: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Saloni Rai today chaired a meeting to assess the expenditure status of works accomplished under the Capex budget.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Ghan Sham Singh, Assistant Commissioner Development, Dr Ranjeet Singh Kotwal and other officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting.

The officers from various departments apprised the DC on the physical and financial progress of ongoing developmental projects. The DC urged swift completion of remaining works, emphasizing the need for 100% expenditure achievement.

Officers were directed to expedite expenditure bookings and accelerate the pace of developmental works. She stressed optimal fund utilization for the current financial year, urging officers to mobilize manpower and machinery for timely project completion.

The DC also instructed officers to promptly book maximum expenditure for ongoing works.