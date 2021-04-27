DC Srinagar visits Covid Care Isolation Centers to oversee arrangements

1300 additional beds setup in Srinagar to cater need of Covid-19 patients

DC appeals people to get vaccinated, strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour

SRINAGAR:- Amid surge in Covid-19 cases and to tackle any exigency in Srinagar, the Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday visited various Covid Care Isolation Centers established in Srinagar to oversee the arrangements put in place for Covid-19 patients to be kept there for isolation to prevent spread of infection.

The Deputy Commissioner accompanied by SSP Srinagar, Mr. Sandeep Chowdhary, Commissioner, SMC, Mr. Amir Athar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Hanief Balkhi, CMO Srinagar and other senior officers visited Covid Care Centers set up at Indoor Stadium, Maternity Hospital Sanat Nagar, Marriage Hall Sanat Nagar and Haj House Bemina and took stock of the arrangements made for suspected Covid-19 patients.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner was informed that a total of seven Covid Care Centers have been established at Kashmir University Zakura Campus, Hyderpora, NIT Srinagar, Indoor Stadium Srinagar, Marriage Hall Sanatnagar, Haj House Bemina and IMPA Hostel MA Road and around 1300 beds have been made available in these Centers.

He was apprised that around 1300 additional beds have been set up at Covid Care Isolation Centers in Srinagar to meet out any emergent situation. While giving details the DC was informed that 325 beds have been set up at Kashmir University Zakura Campus, 300 beds at Hyderpora and 295 at NIT Srinagar. Similarly, 120 beds have been kept available at Indoor Stadium Srinagar and 100 beds at Marriage Hall Sanatnagar while 125 beds have been kept ready at Haj House Bemina and 80 at IMPA Hostel MA Road. Besides bedding, Covid-19 kits and other necessary items have been kept available with each bed.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the concerned to ensure sufficient supply of Medical Oxygen, essential medicines and other necessary requirements at all Covid Care Centers so that patients and medical staff do not face any difficulty in the time of need. He was also directed for making adequate arrangements of washrooms.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned authorities to keep men and machinery ready for maintaining cleanliness in and around these Centers besides sanitization process. He directed the PDD and PHE authorities to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply to these centers.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the people of Srinagar to strictly adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. He also asked people to restrict their moment particularly in designated covid containment zones to control the spread of coronavirus. He also urged every eligible person to take the Covid-19 vaccine.