Amid Covid upsurge LSA offers contact free legal services to people

JAMMU: In view of rapid surge in Covid cases across the country in general & UT of J&K in particular, J&K Legal Services Authority (LSA) under the patronage of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and under the guidance of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman, J&K LSA, has decided to respond appropriately to the legal needs of people with workable legal aid strategies and programmes.

Any person in need of any legal help who cannot manage it of his own owing to the upsurge of COVID-19 cases, can contact Para Legal Volunteers (PLV’s) of J&K LSA, by opening the website of J&K Legal Services Authority i.e. jkslsa.gov.in to find out the name and contact number of the nearest PLV of his/her area.

The people have also been encouraged to contact the Legal Services Authority by sending email on official email id of J&K Legal Services Authority i.e jkslsa1234@gmail.com and also by calling on toll free number 1516 from BSNL landline, in order to seek the legal assistance from the safe environs of their homes.

Moreover the Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee & Secretaries of District Legal Services Authorities have been advised to provide legal assistance to people by providing panel lawyers and by organizing meetings between the needy and the panel lawyers through digital platform.