Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo on Monday convened a comprehensive meeting of all executing agencies and line departments to review the physical and financial progress of approved developmental works taken up under the District Capex Budget 2026-27 across the district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, IAS Probationer, Aakash Garg, Secretary SMC, Tahir Magrey, Assistant Commissioner Development, Tariq Ahmad Reshi, Chief Education Officer, Ghulam Mohi-Ud Din, Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, Bashir Ahmad Para, Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE, KPDCL, SMC, UEED, Block Development Officers and all other District and Sectoral Officers.

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During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner undertook an executing-agency-wise detailed review of the progress achieved in the tendering process, allotment of approved works, commencement of projects and completion of developmental works so far under the District Capex Budget 2026-27. He also took stock of the works taken up under the savings plan.

On the occasion, the DC was apprised that 99 percent of the works have already been allotted, with 87 percent works started on ground, while over 60 percent works have been completed on ground.

While appreciating the efforts of the Officers, the Deputy Commissioner directed all executing agencies to maintain the momentum and further accelerate the pace of work on the ground to ensure timely completion of projects.

The DC underscored the need to make optimal use of the ongoing working season to accelerate the physical execution and financial progress of developmental works. He further stressed strict adherence to prescribed technical standards and stipulated timelines to ensure quality execution, timely completion of projects and effective delivery of developmental benefits to the public.

Reviewing the status of developmental works approved under the savings plan for the current financial year, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned executing agencies to accord these works priority, expedite the execution process and ensure visible progress on the ground within the stipulated timelines, while maintaining the prescribed quality standards.