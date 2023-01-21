DC Rajouri hands over appointment letters to NoKs of deceased in Dhangri terrorist attack

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 21: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today visited the residences of the victims of Dhangri terrorist attack and presented appointment letters to the next of kin.

The appointments were sanctioned and announced by the LG JK UT, Manoj Sinha.

He presented letters to Saroj Bala (mother of late Prince and Deepak), Vanshu Sharma (brother of late Samiksha Sharma), Prinka Sharma (Mother of late Vihan Sharma), Shub Sharma (Son of late Satish Kumar) and Neeta Devi (Wife of late Shishu Pal).

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, the DC stated that although the loss of their loved ones can never be replaced, the District Administration is here to support them in this difficult time and will provide them with any assistance they may need.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Imran Rashid Kataria, accompanied the DC during his visit.