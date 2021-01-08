DC Pulwama himself leads snow clearance operation, spends night among locals

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 8: In a display of commitment towards work, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama himself led the snow clearance operation on Achzoga-Sangerwani Road and even spent the whole night of January 7-8 with the locals in Achzoga to resume and complete the operation at the earliest.

“DC Pulwama Dr Raghav Langer along with his team and requisite machinery reached Sangerwani yesterday, where they spent the whole night in the house of a local in Achzoga and with the first ray of the sun, the team of officers along with men and machinery resumed the restoration work on the Achzoga-Sangerwani Road, which had closed due to accumulation of more than 6 feet of snow,” an official spokesperson said.

He said Achgoza, Sangerwani is a tough terrain and farthest area of Pulwama and has witnessed heavy snowfall due to which Achzoga-Sangerwani Road had closed for vehicular traffic. He said the team reached the place with the help of snow ploughs and JCBs. The Deputy Commissioner personally mounted on a snow plough and led the snow clearance measures, he added.

The spokesperson said the DC led team also cleared the Achzoga-Bamnoo-Keller Road and got the area connected with SDH Keller to avert any medical emergency. He said that the DC also had a late night public grievances redressal camp at Achgoza and met scores of people and listened to their grievances.

The DC was accompanied by Executive Engineers of R&B, PDD, PHE, Tehsildar Rajpora, AEE Mechanical amongst others. People from civil society expressed their satisfaction over the sincere efforts of the district administration to open the road links closed due to heavy snowfall.