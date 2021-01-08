Advisor Baseer visits Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex

* Asks for preservation of manuscripts on modern lines

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 8: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today visited Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, a symbol of royal Dogra history, to inspect the ongoing restoration and renovation works besides assessing preservation of ancient manuscripts.

Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Deepika Sharma, Dogra Sadar Sabha President, Gulchain Singh Charak and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Advisor asked the concerned officers to strictly adhere to all the directions issued by the Lieutenant Governor during his recent visit to the complex so that all works are completed as early as possible.

He was briefed about the ongoing restoration and preservation works in the historic complex. He visited different sections of the complex including Dogra Art Museum, Master Sansarchand Gallery, Archaeology Gallery to review the progress and quality of these works and directed to expedite the pace of progress on the works for timely completion. He sought details of structures that need to be preserved besides discussing issues pertaining to restoration of the Dogra Art Museum, preservation of historical records, etc.

Advisor also raised the issue of preservation of archival records on modern lines through both short term and long term measures. He directed that the ancient paintings of different schools, which is a rich treasure, be preserved in its original form on scientific lines and all precautions should be taken in the preservation of manuscripts and artifacts.

He also said that there should be periodical monitoring of the restoration works to bring the heritage to its original glory. He asked the Executive Committee of the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society to hold regular meetings in this regard. He also asked for regular spraying of chemicals to prevent damage from moisture, fungus etc.