DC Poonch distributes motorized tricycles among specially abled persons

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 27: Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M. Choudhary today distributed motorized tricycles among specially abled persons at an event held in the Dak Bunglow Poonch.

Chairperson DDC Poonch Tazeem Akhter, DDC/BDCs, District Social Welfare Officer, Mohinder Paul, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer Mandi, Azam Rather, besides other concerned were present on the occasion.

The motorized tricycles were distributed among 126 specially abled persons selected from different parts of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner complimented the Social Welfare Department for organizing the distribution camp for Specially Abled Persons. He added that the Government is extending special care and assistance to persons with special abilities and district administration is fully committed to fulfill the needs of every section of citizens without any discrimination. He said the mobility of the specially challenged people would enable them to earn sustainable livelihood without inconvenience.