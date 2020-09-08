DC office Poonch closed as 15 employees test positive

Poonch: The authorities in Poonch district here have closed the Deputy Commissioner’s office as 15 employees have tested positive for fatal Coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

Recently, a sampling was conducted for office and reports were received after which 15 officials of various sections have been tested positive,

They said that as a precautionary measure, the DC office has been closed and sanitization has been started. “Office shall remain closed till sanitization is completed,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, DC Poonch Rahul Yadav appealed people not to visit office for next few days and to contact him and other officials on phone in case of any urgency.