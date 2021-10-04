DC Jammu reviews implementation of Mission Youth, PMAGY

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg today reviewed implementation of Mission Youth, Pradhanmantri Adarsh Gram Yojna (PMAGY), e-Darpan and formulation of strategy to carry out Swachhta activities during the month of October, here in spate meetings.

The DC took stock of progress made in the engagement of youth in different activities as envisaged under Mission Youth in the meeting of District Level Task Force.

Officer on Special Duty for Mission Youth, Dr Abdul Khabir gave a detailed resume on the objectives envisioned under the Mission.

He informed that 500 youths will be provided benefits under SAHYTA scheme which offers 15 self employment activities and assistance up to Rs 2 lakhs in two installments.

Similarly 2000 students will be provided coaching for various competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, JKPSC, JKSSB under PARVAZ, he added.

He further informed that Mission Youth will cover 5000 Divyang Youths across the UT to make them self-dependent in life in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department. “75 Boys and 75 Girls from marginalized sections who were forced to leave their studies due to financial difficulties shall be given financial assistance upto Rs 1 lakh” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that special training/ coaching for the girls in consultation with the Mission Youth shall also be organised in the district to help them prepare for the NDA exam.

He also directed the concerned officers to generate mass awareness about the schemes being implemented by their Departments under Mission Youth so that the public can avail the benefits of the same.

While reviewing the status of Pradhanmantri Adarsh Gram Yojna, the Deputy Commissioner directed the BDOs to get the works identified by PRIs. He further asked them to make the estimates of identified works in conversion with MGNREGA and send it to DSWO for uploading the same in order to put the works in public domain.

While formulating strategy for carrying out Swachhta activities during this month, the Deputy Commissioner said that the activities have already been identified for cleanliness drive. He asked them to make the plan and carry out the activities in their respective Blocks according to the calendar. He also directed the district officers to regularly upload the status of ongoing and identified projects on e-Darpan in order to put them in public domain.

ADDC Ramesh Chander, SSP Chandan Kohli, ADC Satish Sharma, CPO Yoginder Katoch ACD Ashok Choudhary ACD Rakesh Dubey, District Informatics Officer Sanjay Gupta, DSWO Ajay Salan, SDMs, BDOs besides senior officers of the concerned departments were present in their respective meetings.