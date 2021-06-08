DC Jammu launches online services for issuance of certificates

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg along with Abhay Kumar, State Informatics Officer, J&K, today launched and dedicated four revenue certificate services to the people viz. SC/ST Certificates, Legal Heir Certificate and Dependent Certificate.

Initially the services have been started in Jammu Tehsil and would be extended to the entire District in next few days.

With the launch of this service, the Citizens, without any geographical restrictions, can apply Online for any of the certificate and digitally signed documents shall be issued online to them. The service has been designed and developed using a very generic service plus framework of NIC, which is being adopted in multiple states as well as UTs of the country.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that this service can be availed by individuals by registering on portal https://serviceonline.gov.in/jammu and then filling up an online application form for the desired service along with all requisite documents. Thereafter, the application will land with the concerned Tehsildar and the application shall be processed as per procedure.

Once approved, the digitally signed certificate will be sent to the email address of the applicant and can be downloaded by him.

The system also facilitates the applicant to check online status of the application any time and also download digitally issued documents on the click of a button. A unique URL along with QR code is also generated on each document to ascertain the genuineness of the certificate.

Among others who were present during the launch ceremony, were Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Chander; Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganshyam Singh; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Satish Sharma; Assistant Commissioner Nazool, Jasmeet Singh; Assistant Commissioner Revenue Vijay Sharma and Tehsildar Jammu Kamal Preet Singh.

The Sub–Divisional Magistrates and Tehsildars joined the launch through Virtual Mode.