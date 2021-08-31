DC Jammu appeals people to follow CAB, take vaccine

Permission granted to Higher Education Institutions to reopen by following prescribed guidelines

Ceiling of 25 persons in public gathering continues

JAMMU, Aug 31: Permission has been granted to Higher Education Institutions to reopen by following prescribed guidelines, which includes a ceiling of 25 persons on the public gathering with full vaccination.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg, while addressing a press conference in presence of SSP Chandan Kohli and ADC Satish Sharma at DC office complex, here today.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the media persons that from June 1, 2021 over 5 lakh covid tests have been conducted with five to six thousand tests on daily basis.

He informed that more than 7.75 lakh people have already been vaccinated in the 18+ year age group which is 67% of its total population. He also informed that the positivity rate continues to be below 1% in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that there is sufficient stock available for the second dose and appealed to the people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Regretting the careless behaviour of the people, he appealed to them to follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour such as wearing face mask and maintaining social distance while venturing into the crowded areas. He said that it is important to follow CAB even after vaccination ‘to protect yourself and your family from Covid-19.’

“Risk of corona virus has not completely gone away, so it is our collective responsibility to follow CAB and other guidelines to end the prevailing situation,” the DC said.

He said that many teams at district level, SDM level besides Police and other enforcement agencies are working hard to educate people regarding the corona situation and precautions and appealed to the people for their cooperation.

The Deputy Commissioner also sought cooperation of media persons to make people aware of Covid-19 pandemic and its hazards.

While addressing the media persons, the SSP Chandan Kohli also said that about 450 FIRs have been registered and 500 violators have been arrested for violating the SOPs regarding Covid-19. He also said that more than 20 thousand persons were challaned and a fine of Rs 90 lakh were recovered from them for not wearing face masks or not following CAB in public places.