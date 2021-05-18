DC inspects COVID control measures, development activities in several blocks

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 18: To inspect COVID control measures and review developmental activities in rural areas, Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg today conducted an extensive tour of Pargwal, Marh and Kanachak blocks.

At Pargwal, the Deputy Commissioner convened a meeting with public representatives and discussed COVID scenario and local issues related to developmental works.

The PRIs and local people apprised the Deputy Commissioner regarding the issues related to water supply, irrigation, electricity, road connectivity, besides vaccination drive.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited to Health and Wellness Center at Marh and Primary Health Center at Kanachak to inspect the Medicare facilities being provided to the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that UT administration is leaving no stone unturned to provide best quality healthcare services/facilities to the people in its endeavours to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

While interacting with Sarpanchs and Panchs, Anshul Garg asked them to motivate and convince 45+ persons, who have not taken vaccination yet to get the first shot immediately.

He also appealed to the people to get their vaccination as soon as possible to make Jammu covid free District.

DDC member Marh, Balbir Kumar; BDC Chairperson, Pargwal Nisha Kumari; BDC Chairperson Marh, Surinder; ADC (Adm) Satish Kumar Sharma; SDM Akhnoor, SDM Marh, Tehsildars besides other senior officers of the concerned departments were present on the occasion.