DC Doda takes serious note of absenteeism in health institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

Doda, Feb 23: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan today interacted with the functionaries of the Health Department virtually and assessed the presence of essential staff of health care professionals in all over the district especially in rural and far flung areas.

He inspected virtually all the 208 health care institutions of the district, along with ADC Doda Dr R K Bharti, CPO Doda Suresh Kumar, CMO Doda Dr Hamid Zargar, Dy CMO and DIO Doda.

The DC reteriated that health care is the essential service, and better quality and timely health care services are the top most priority of the District Administration. He expressed his displeasure for the absence of health care staff, especially in far-flung areas, and has directed CMO Doda to take strict disciplinary action on habitual absentees.

He has instructed CMO to process for disengagement of absentee contractual staff and withhold the salary of other absent staff. He has further issued orders to seek their explanation and also process for recovery and collect a fine of Rs 5000 from delinquent staff, which shall be credited in the district Red Cross Society funds.

He advised the health staff to uphold the grace of this noble profession, The BMOs were directed to ensure the punctuality of all staff and deliver their best services to the mankind in their respective areas.