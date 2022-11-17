DC convenes meeting over connectivity to Athwatoo

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Nov 17: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed today met locals of Athwatoo and adjacent localities to discuss various issues faced by the general public.

DDC member Dr. Ghulam Mustafa and DDC Member for Bonakoot Constituency Abdul Gani besides senior Executive Manager Mini Hydel Project Athwatoo and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

The locals present and the DDC members apprised the DC regarding various issues faced by them. The meeting also discussed various issues regarding ongoing works of various developmental works.

The DC assured provision of all basic facilities to the general public including construction and macadamization of left out link roads.

He urged the general public to cooperate with executing agencies for implementation of developmental projects.

He directed the concerned to constitute a team of officers to check the feasibility for construction of road and culvert in the upper area of Athwatoo which facilitates the people living adjacent to the mini hydel project.

Dr. Owais directed the concerned to remove all bottlenecks and complete the works within the set timeline.