DC conducts surprise inspection of PHC, Govt Primary School at Chakroi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today conducted a surprise inspection of Primary Health Centre (PHC) and Government Primary School at village Chakroi of Tehsil Suchetgarh.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by ADC (ADM) Sandeep Seointra; SDM, Ram Lal; Tehsildar Suchetgarh, Nirbhay Sharma and other senior officers during the tour.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Government Primary School and checked the attendance, biometric attendance, Mid Day Meal preparation and functioning of school. She also enquired about the strength of school and studies of the students.

Afterwards, the Deputy Commissioner visited Primary Health Centre Chakroi to inspect the patient health care facilities including availability of medicines, doctors and other para-medic staff.

She also interacted with the doctors and patients and enquired about the medical facilities available in the PHC.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the doctors to provide best health services to the people and emphasized that the health sector is the utmost priority of the Government.