DC Anantnag places Naib Tehsildar under suspension for dereliction of duty

ANANTNAG, APRIL 08: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla today placed Naib Tehsildar Ranbirbora, Tehsil Anantnag East (Mattan) under suspension for dereliction of duty.

The Naib Tehsildar has been placed under suspension for unauthorized absence from duty.

It is in place to mention that several guidelines have been issued from time to time directing public officials to attend duties on a regular basis.

The DC said that regular vigil is being maintained on attendance in various public offices and any employees found absent will face similar penal action.