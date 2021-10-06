DC Anantnag meets PRI Reps, officials; reviews working

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Oct 6: As part of the Government’s public outreach cum grievance redressal programme, District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla today held a meeting with general public, their elected representatives and delegations at Town Hall Qazigund, here. The programme was attended by Member DDC Vessu-Qazigund, BDC Chairperson Vessu, President MC Qazigund, ADDC, CPO, SDM Dooru, ACD, CEO, CMO, CHO, DPO, Tehsildar, BDO, BMO, engineers of R&B, PHE, PDD and other officers.

During the programme, the local people and PRI members put forth their grievances and demands like up-gradation of facilities at Qazigund Hospital, macadamisation and construction of roads, PMAY sanctions, water supply issues, restoration of Panzath springs, installation of street lights, sports stadium etc.

The local Auqaf representatives raised their demands like installation of phone towers, snow cutters and toilet points for the area.

The DDC listened to the public representatives and delegations patiently and said that district administration is committed to reddress their genuine issues and grievances in a time bound manner. He passed on spot instructions for redressal of certain genuine issues and assured that the non-jurisdicational demands will be taken up with the higher authorities.

Dr. Singla inspected the bridge at Check Wangund and instructed to complete filling work and develop the road near the bridge in least possible time.

The DDC then inspected the Toilet Block at Drinen and directed the Jal Shakti officers to immediately provide water supply connection at this wayside public amenity.