DB grants last opportunity to UoI in arms licence scam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: In a significant order, a Division Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh comprising Chief Justice (Acting) Tashi Rabstan and Justice Puneet Gupta has granted last opportunity to the Union of India for filing response to the application seeking impleadment of CBI as party respondent in arms licence scam.

After hearing counsel for the petitioner, the DB expressed displeasure for non filing of reply despite lapse of four months and reluctantly granted two weeks last and final opportunity to Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) Vishal Sharma and CGSC, Anishwar Chatterji Koul appearing for UoI (DoPT) to file response to application seeking impleadment of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as a party respondent in the PIL No. 09/2012 failing which right to file the same shall be deemed to have been closed.

Looking into the importance of the matter, the Division Bench directed the Registry to re-notify the instant PIL on September 5.