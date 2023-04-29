DB directs Sr AAG to file affidavit

PIL regarding upgradation of Jammu airport

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Ravi Abrol seeking directions to respondents to upgrade the civil airport, Jammu as par with the international airports, a Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal has directed the Senior Additional Advocate General to file an affidavit as directed by the court on February 23, 2023 by or before next date of hearing.

Advocate Ravi Abrol appeared for the PIL whereas Senior AAG SS Nanda for the UT and Advocate Inderjeet Gupta with Advocate Yatin Mahajan for the Airport Authority of India.

On February 23, 2023, the DB directed Deputy Commissioner to file an affidavit stating therein how much time is required for handing over the land in question in terms of the award dated 30.01.2008 by or before next date of hearing.