DB directs CS to constitute committee to take final decision

PIL seeking widening of Ambphalla-Janipur-High Court roads

Expresses displeasure over dilly-dallying approach

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: Expressing displeasure over non-serious approach of the Government, Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sindhu Sharma today directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee to take final decision on widening of Ambphalla-Janipur road and shifting of utilities on the Janipur-High Court link road.

The direction has been passed in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Citizen Forum through its President RK Chadha highlighting inaction on the proposal to construct

Shakuntla-Janipur flyover and widen Amphalla-Janipur and Janipur-High Court roads.

After hearing Advocate Aditya Sharma for the PIL whereas AAG Amit Gupta for the State, the DB observed, “the Public Interest Litigation is pending before this court since 2013 and Government is still struggling for answers and an action plan to de-congest these roads has not been formulated”.

“We believe that there is enough talent in the higher echelons of the Government and would be expected to take positive action on the subject at the earliest. However, we have been disappointed to know that it has taken the Government six long years and still we see no solution to the ever increasing traffic congestion problems, which people suffer every day and a considerable amount of money has been spent by the Government towards payment to the organization, namely, RITES to prepare a mobility plan”, the DB further observed, adding “no decision to even identify the funding sources also comes as a surprise”.

“This court does not understand why the Government lacks the will to find a solution to the problem which borders on sheer helplessness. A simple issue as regards widening of the existing roads also has not been addressed by the Government”, the DB said and hoped that those who are at the helm of the affairs would address this problem at the earliest with a view to alleviate the difficulty, which citizens face on day to day basis.

Accordingly, DB directed Chief Secretary to constitute a committee which will consist in addition to himself, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Works Department, Commissioner/Secretary, Finance and Commiss-ioner/Secretary, Planning to take a final decision regarding shifting of utilities on the Janipur-High Court link road and the payment to the Public Development Department (PDD) for making such a shifting possible, to consider the reports furnished by the RITES to put in place a futuristic mobility plan and also to consider the widening of the existing road as suggested in the proposal prepared by the PWD pending execution of the Metro project.

DB further directed that a status report of the first meeting to be convened by the committee be filed after a period of six weeks.

“A compliance report has been filed by the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), wherein it is stated that the proposal with regard to the construction of a Metro in the Ambphalla to Janipur sector is to be considered and evaluated by the Housing and Urban Development Department. It is also stated that an outlay of Rs 40,000 crore would be required for the mobility plan both for the cities of Jammu and Srinagar and that the authorities have yet not identified the funding agencies to execute the project”, the DB said.