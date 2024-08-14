DB directives in PIL regarding infra facilities in schools of J&K, Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pertaining to improvement of infrastructure facilities in respect of primary and secondary schools in urban and rural areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh as well as for proper maintenance of students-teachers ratio, a Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court comprising Chief Justice (Acting) Tashi Rabstan and Justice Puneet Gupta has directed Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department to file the latest Action Taken Report (ATR) in terms of order dated 18.12.2023 well before the next date of hearing.

When the PIL came-up for hearing, DB observed, “vide order dated 26.07.2023, Vishal Sharma, DSGI, appearing for the Union Territory of Ladakh, was directed to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken for improvement of schools in respect of the Union Territory of Ladakh”.

“In compliance to the direction, Director School Education, Ladakh filed an affidavit on 24.11.2023 highlighting the major steps taken for improvement of schools in respect of School Education Department, UT of Ladakh from 2020-21 up to 31.07.2023. In the affidavit, it has been deposed that for drinking water facility for Classes IX & X, 8 works were sanctioned in the financial year 2021-22, out of which only 2 stands completed and the remaining 6 has not yet taken up. For girls toilets for Classes IX & X, 2 works were sanctioned, out of which one stands completed and the remaining one has not yet taken up”, the DB observed.

“Similarly, for boundary walls of schools, 195 works were sanctioned for the financial year 2022-23, out of which only 9 stands completed, whereas 90 are under progress and 96 have not yet taken up. As regards dilapidated buildings, one work was sanctioned and the same is under progress”, DB further observed, adding “strange enough that many of the works sanctioned during the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23, more particularly the toilet and drinking water facilities for girls students, have not yet taken up”.

The DB directed Director School Education, Ladakh to file fresh affidavit indicating the number of works completed as on today, how many are under progress and how many have not yet been started. While filing the affidavit, Director School Education, Ladakh shall also take into consideration the directions passed in order dated 26.07.2023.

The DB further observed, “this court vide order dated 18.12.2013 had requested the Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department, J&K to examine the issue relating to the hygiene of the girls students and other issues be also given priority. On the said date the Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department also assured the court that he would personally monitor these activities so that the grievances are addressed to the satisfaction of the concerned”.

The DB directed Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department, Jammu to file the latest action taken report in terms of order dated 18.12.2023 well before the next date of hearing. “Commissioner Secretary to also convene a virtual meeting in terms of the order and apprise the court on the next date with regard to the outcome of meeting and the action taken thereon”, read the order passed by the Division Bench.