DB directives in PIL highlighting drug abuse in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by law student Atharv Mahajan and Court on its Own Motion regarding low conviction rate and acquittals in large number of NPDSA cases, Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court comprising Chief Justice (Acting) Tashi Rabstan and Justice Rajnesh Oswal has directed the authorities to file the status report with regard to the functioning of the de-addiction centres being run either by the Government or by the private individuals/NGOs in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh by the next date of hearing.

Further the respondents have been directed to inform the court about whether the vacancies have been filled in the Forensic Science Laboratories.

When the matter came-up for hearing, DB observed, “this court vide order dated 27.12.2022, after taking note of the order dated 04.03.2022, directed the respondents to file a detailed action taken report/status report indicating the steps taken by them with regard to the qualitative and quantitative overhauling of the Forensic Science Laboratories in Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh and also steps required to be taken for de-addiction”.

“One status report was filed on 27.02.2023 by the Director, Forensic Science Laboratories J&K indicating the steps undertaken for qualitative and quantitative overhauling of the Forensic Science Laboratories. In the status report, it is stated that the process has been initiated for filling up the vacancies. Another status report dated 15.07.2023 was filed by the Special Director General of Police, Crime Branch, J&K indicating the action undertaken by the respondents for the purpose of checking menace of drugs”, the DB observed.

Advocate Deepika Mahajan submitted that the respondents have not filed any status report with regard to the steps taken for de-addiction till date and that de-addiction centres are not functioning properly, as such, the very purpose for which such centres have been established, is getting defeated.