DB closes PIL seeking upgradation of Civil Airport Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: A Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal has closed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Ravi Abrol seeking directions to respondents to upgrade the Civil Airport Jammu at par with the international airports as most of the grievances stand redressed.

After hearing Advocate Ravi Abrol for the PIL whereas Senior AAG SS Nanda for the UT and Advocate Inderjeet Gupta with Advocate Yatin Mahajan for the AAI, the DB observed, “as far as the first prayer for upgradation of civil Airport, Jammu, is concerned, factually this court cannot issue any direction as the matter purely falls within the realm of executive and policy matter”.

“Coming to the second issue, regarding extension of airstrip of Civil Airport, Jammu, D C Raina, Advocate General submits that the airstrip has been extended from 6700-8000 ft”, the DB said, adding “as far as parking facility and providing of friendly services to passengers at Jammu Airport is concerned, it is stated at the bar by the Advocate General that both the facilities have already been provided and the services have been improved. It is further stated that even the night parking facility has also been started at Jammu Airport with effect from 21.04.2022”.

DB further observed, “so far as prayer for creating provisions for night landing of flights at Jammu Airport by providing CAT system is concerned, it has been submitted at the bar that the flights are landing in the evening. In any case, these are again the matters for the competent authority to take a call”.

During the course of hearing, Advocate Ravi Abrol submitted that Jammu and Kashmir being two important divisions of the Union Territory, though air connectivity has been provided, there are no flights in the morning.

“Keeping in view the genuine demands of the people living in these two divisions and also keeping in mind that the only land route is subjected to frequent disturbances due to landsliding etc., providing of better air connectivity between the two integral divisions will help better communication and counsel for the petitioner is at liberty to file appropriate representation before the competent authorities in this regard, and we expect that the competent authorities will look into the genuine demands of the public and take necessary steps in this regard for providing air connectivity in the morning as was earlier provided forthwith”.