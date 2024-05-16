Days Ahead Of Polls, Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, May 16 : Security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, official sources said on Thursday.

The bid was foiled in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara last night when the Army deployed along the Line of Control (LOC) noticed the suspected movement of infiltrators.

“ The infiltrators were challenged, and they opened fire, which was retaliated at, triggering an encounter at around 1 am,” sources said.

”The firing has stopped, and a massive search operation is underway in the area. No bodies have been found so far in the area.”

There is no official word about the operation from the Army or police so far.

The infiltration bid was foiled in Kupwara district at a time when the election campaign for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat was in full swing. Kupwara district is part of the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat going to polls on Monday.

Meanwhile, two pistols and ammunition were recovered by the army and police in a joint search operation at Amrohi in Tangdhar.

“On specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in general area Amrohi, Tangdhar, Kupwara on 15 May 24. During search, 02xPistols, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered,” Army’s Srinagar based Chinar Corps said in a post on X. (Agencies)