Day 2 Srinagar Gunfight: 1 militant killed, operation going on

SRINAGAR: One militant has been killed in an ongoing overnight encounter in Hokarsar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district district.

A senior police officer said that one militant has been killed so far in the ongoing encounter. However Indentity of militant couldn’t be established as of now.

The officer further said that the operation was suspended due to darkness as there is always chance of collateral damage. The cordon around the place where militants were hiding was strengthened so that there is no chance for militants to escape.

Yesterday, a joint team of Police, army’s 02 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Hokarsar .

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(Agency)