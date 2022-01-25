DARPG and Government of Jammu & Kashmir to collaborate in 3 major sectors of Next Generation Administrative Reforms

Key Decisions on Governance Reforms taken in meeting between Secretary DARPG and Chief Secretary Government of Jammu & Kashmir

e-HRMS to be adopted in Jammu Secretariat and Srinagar Secretariat

An online portal for monitoring progress in 58 District Good Governance Index Indicators to be developed

Citizen Satisfaction in 150 e-Services to be monitored through Jammu & Kashmir e-Services Delivery Assessment framework

JAMMU, Jan 25: The DARPG and Government of Jammu & Kashmir will collaborate on (a) creation of an online portal for monitoring progress in 58 District Good Governance Index Indicators, (b) adoption of e-HRMS in the Jammu Secretariat and Srinagar Secretariat and (c) monitor online the citizen satisfaction in 150 e-Services through Jammu & Kashmir e-Services Delivery Assessment framework. As a follow-up to the launch of the District Good Governance Index on January 22, 2022 by the Union Minister for Home & Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, in the august presence of Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, PG and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha at Convention Centre Jammu on January 22, 2022, the roadmap for three key good governance initiatives was drawn up in a meeting between Secretary DARPG Shri V.Srinivas and Chief Secretary Government of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Arun Kumar Mehta held on January 25, 2022.

The Jammu & Kashmir District Good Governance Index represents Next Generation Administrative Reform in Benchmarking Governance at District level. It was prepared after extensive stakeholder consultations. The District Good Governance Index of Jammu & Kashmir helps identify the impact of various governance interventions at district level and provides a futuristic roadmap for improving district level governance with targeted interventions. To further strengthen the Good Governance model of Jammu & Kashmir, the 58 indicators of the District Good Governance Index would be monitored on a dedicated portal on and evaluated by an external agency the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad. The data collation formats would be decided by Government of Jammu & Kashmir and an online monitoring dashboard would be developed by NIC. This exercise is expected to be completed by mid-February 2022.

The Jammu Secretariat and the Srinagar Secretariat have been transformed into a paperless Secretariats, with the adoption of e-Office version 7.0. Taking this initiative forward, it was decided that e-HRMS software for digitalization of all employee records would be adopted by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir. The e-HRMS software provides for digitalization of employee service books, leave and travel records of employees, GPF, Gratuity and Pension benefits into the e-Office system. A project proposal for adoption e-HRMS would be prepared by Government of Jammu & Kashmir in collaboration with DARPG.

The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a significant transformation in the Ease of Doing Business. One hundred and fifty e-Services are provided through digital platforms. The quality of the 150 e-Services and citizen satisfaction will be benchmarked by the Jammu & Kashmir e-Services Delivery Assessment with the objective to improve the ease of life of the common citizen, improve efficiency and effectiveness of governance and administration. Under this exercise the first set of data sets would be analyzed by February 2022.

The next meeting between Secretary DARPG Shri V.Srinivas and Chief Secretary Government of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Arun Kumar Mehta would be held on February 7, 2022.