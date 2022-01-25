1.5 lakh voters added in J&K, 12K in Ladakh since 2019: Officials

JAMMU, Jan 25: Over 1.5 lakh new eligible voters have been added to the electoral roll in Jammu and Kashmir and 12,000 voters in Ladakh since 2019, an official said.

On account of the 12th National Voters’ Day, Jammu and Kashmir’s election department had on Tuesday organised an event at Nirvachan Bhawan in Jammu during which Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta virtually administered the pledge to all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, district election officers, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers besides other officials.

This year’s National Voters’ Day is celebrated on the theme “Making elections inclusive, accessible and participative”.

Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Hirdesh Kumar said the health of electoral rolls for Ladakh has tremendously been improved after the culmination of the summary revision with 0.6 Elector Population ratio, 94.22 Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) percentage and 1000: 987 gender ratio. ”As for Jammu and Kashmir, more than 1.5 lakh new eligible voters were added during the continuous updation of electoral rolls since the last Special Summary Revision from 01-01-2019 as the qualifying date”, Kumar said.

He said the need of the hour is to educate voters about the ethical and qualitative participation in the electoral process as the theme for this year’s National Voters’ Day focuses on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) commitment to facilitate the active participation of voters during the elections and to make the complete process hassle-free.

The chief secretary said the ECI’s main focus this year is to encourage all segments of electorates, including persons with disabilities, youth, women and senior citizens, besides ensuring that all citizens are registered.

He also highlighted the importance of online facilities provided by the ECI, such as the voter portal (http://www.nvsp.in) and voter helpline mobile app, and urged the people to utilize these digital platforms fully. (Agencies)