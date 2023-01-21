DAP protests, demands white paper on land eviction order

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Jan 21: Democratic Azad Party’s hundreds of workers, leaders on Saturday held a massive protests in Kishtwar, demanding the immediate removal of land eviction order that render thousands of families homeless across Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters marched towards DC office Kishtwar and handed over the memorandum to DC Kishtwar in presence of party vice chairman G M Saroori, party general secretary RS Chib, Provincial president Jugal Kishore Sharma, chief spokesperson Salman Nizami, Zonal president PR Manhas and others.

The workers raised slogans against the UT administration and said the order which is affecting poor people shall not be accepted at all. “How can we accept this diktat from officers who render common people homeless. We reject this order and will continuously protest against it until it is revoked,” the protesters said.

The leaders urged the DC Kishtwar not to let common people suffer by this executive order. Against the order of land eviction, DAP across the districts of Union Territory on party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad instructions are holding the protests. Azad has termed the order unfair and problematic and said the action of present dispensation against poor is unfortunate.

As chief of erstwhile state, Azad had rehabilitated thousands of families under Roshni Scheme while providing them land plots for residential or cultivation purposes.

The present dispensation is taking it back leaving thousands of families homeless. The party sought the white paper from the government and asked to clear its policy in view of supreme court directions how it is going to deal with the larger sections of people affected by the directions.

“The demand of DAP is very genuine which demands the revocation of order since the Supreme of India also asked UT government not to touch the common and poor people. We demand a white paper of all cases so that poor remain untouched,” the party spokesman Salman Nizami said.

Among others who participated in the protest were Sajjad Malik, Aftaf Malik,Tariq Masood, Iqbal Keen, Wasim Saroori, Adv Shaiq, Jaffer Hussian, Tariq Hussian, Ghulam Ali, Atta Mohd, Ch Ishaq, Suraj Prakash, Dewan Chand, Farooq Want, Fayaz Ahmed and others.