DAP fertiliser supply remains comfortable in India: Centre

NEW DELHI, Dec 20: The availability of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser has remained comfortable in the country, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Against the requirement of 55.38 lakh tonne for the ongoing rabi (winter) season of the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), the availability was 47.88 lakh tonne till December 14, he said in his written reply to the Upper House.

The cumulative sale of DAP through Direct Benefit Transfer mode was 36.67 lakh tonne between October 1 and December 14 of the ongoing rabi season, he added.

Sowing of rabi crops begins in October and harvesting from March/April. (PTI)