“DAK President” Among 4 Terminated By J&K Government For Involvement In Anti-National Activities

JAMMU, Nov 22: The Jammu & Kashmir administration has terminated four employees including president of Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) for their involvement in anti-national and terror- related activities.

Sources said that those terminated included a doctor, a police constable, a teacher, and a lab bearer in the higher education department.

They have been sacked by the UT administration by invoking 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India, which empowers it to do so without an inquiry.

According to official sources, those sacked include Dr. Nissar-ul-Hassan( doctor), Salam Rather (laboratory bearer in Higher Education department), Abdul Majeed Bhat (constable ) and Farooq Ahmad Mir (teacher).

Officials disclosed that this is part of UT administration’s war against the terrorist ecosystem and its key stakeholders, who were surreptitiously inducted into the government machinery by political regimes of different shades in the past.

In the last 3 years, the Union Territory administration has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack more than 50 such employees for their involvement in anti-national and terror activities. (KNO)