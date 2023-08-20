Daily Horoscope

Aries : So what if plans that you had earlier made have not materialised. You will make a reassessment today, and by mid-day you will sort out a lot of things which will boost your confidence. Ganesha says such is life and you have to keep on trying till you succeed.

Taurus : Ganesha sees your cultural and literary tastes coming to the fore. Today you will venture into the realm of history, religion, philosophy, art and cultures. You will be drawn to the profound thoughts of psychology and spirituality. In the evening you will probably be visiting some place of worship and spending time in prayer and meditation. The Almighty will surely respond to your sincere and fervent prayers.

Gemini : A hectic and challenging day awaits you. You will be busy with your family members and children, tending to their needs. New deadlines at work may put pressure on you. Love and romance will give you the fuel needed to keep going, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will be quite sentimental and emotional today. you will help needy relatives. You will reach new heights in romantic interlude. Ganesha indicates that a member of the opposite sex will attract you and you reap full advantage of this attraction.

Leo : There is no other way out of your current predicament except hard work. You will need to decide whether you want to work hard to achieve your goals, or let them slip by in pursuit of leisure. It is in your best interests to make some effort now to reap substantial gains later, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Today will be a creative and beneficial day for you at your workplace. In the afternoon, Ganesha says, you will be in your element. With your professional acumen, you will succeed in sharing your ideas with your boss and getting his approval. You will be free in the evening to indulge in lavishing your affection on your beloved.

Libra : Ganesha says that a person of the opposite sex will be attracted to you and this may lead to a romantic relationship in the near future. This is a good time for you to clear any doubts that your life partner may have with regards to you. For those who are single this is a good time to propose to your loved one. Today whatever work you undertake will be successful with the blessings of Ganesha

Scorpio : Your far sightedness will make you realise the importance of financial security. Thus, you are in a mood to make long term investments. Social recognition awaits you in the evening. Ganesha feels that people look up to you as a wise person and thus seek high values from you.

Sagittarius : You may feel as if you are caught in a rat race and for you it has become important of survive it. Though it is challenging enough, you are excited to get a new mission in life. Take a break in the evening and enjoy it with family and friends, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Excitement is in the air, especially in your personal life. You will receive some extremely positive new, it maybe related to one of your family members or to all of them. With encouraging remarks and rewards for your efforts, professional life seems good, too. But, don’t let your confidence turn into over-confidence as you may commit an irreversible mistake, warns Ganesha.

Aquarius : You will most likely play a peace envoy today, sorting out conflicts with diplomacy, your own as well as others’. Don’t ignore any offer on the career front, as it may be the best thing to happen to you! The evening brings romance, says Ganesha, but also a lovers’ tiff.

Pisces : Hard work and dedication will rule the roost today but all your work and effort won’t be in vain, says Ganesha. You will spend your entire day over a problem or to achieve your goal but before the end of the day it will be well within your reach. Your success will depend on you ability to be patient. Restlessness and impatience may sour the fruits of your labour, warns Ganesha.