Daily disinfection spray in SNM Hospital, other measures to check COVID-19

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 15: Ladakh administration has started daily morning disinfection of the OPD sections and isolated wards of SNM Hospital by spraying Hypochlorite solution since last Friday. Besides, constant tracing and daily tracking of contacts of positive cases are going on in Chushot Gongma by Health staff of Leh Block. Surveillance of all Hajis who returned from Iran and also of all locals who returned from Nepal, Thailand and Corona affected countries are being done on daily bases.

The condition of three positive cases of corona virus COVID-19 in UT Ladakh who are isolated in SNM Hospital Leh, is stable and they are being constantly monitored by Health staff.

This was informed by UT Ladakh Commissioner Secretary Health Rigzin Sampheal while briefing the media today. Chief Medical Officer Dr Motup Dorjay was also present during media briefing.

Sampheal informed that Ladakh Health Service Director, Dr Phuntsog Angchuk has been sent to Kargil to supervise the Health service and everything is under control. He added that in view of Zojila opening shortly in near future, there will be more burdens and challenge on the UT Ladakh Admin-istration to monitor all the passenger however Adminis-tration has already made all arrangement to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, District Bar Association President Mohd Shafi Lassu, in a press release, said that Bar Association has unanimously decided to remain abstain from carrying any type of work in the court for seven days to give positive message to the people of Ladakh how necessary it has become to follow the advisories issued by the different concerned authorities.

In wake of COVID-19, Nambarders of different villages also held different meetings at village levels where they all unanimously decided to keep close watch on non-locals and tourist entering into their respective villages.