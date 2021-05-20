India reports 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases, 3,874 deaths in last 24 hrs

NEW DELHI : India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on Thursday.

As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths.

With 5,58,911 active coronavirus infections, Karnataka is now the worst-hit state by the pandemic. Maharashtra follows with 4,04,229 active cases.

The country’ saw a slight surge in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as only 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded on Wednesday. However, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours dropped from 4,529 (the highest single-day toll) on Wednesday to 3,874 today.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 32,23,56,187 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 19.

As many as 20,55101 samples were tested on Wednesday, the highest so far in a single day since the pandemic began.

A total of 18,70,09,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had also informed daily positivity rate has declined to 13.31 per cent and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.96 per cent. It also pointed out that the national recovery rate improved to 86.23 per cent.

Eight states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal cumulatively account for 69.02 per cent of India’s total Active Cases, the ministry had informed.

On Monday, India’s daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time after 26 days as only 2,81,386 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Tuesday, the country saw the highest ever recoveries with 4,22,436 fresh discharges in a single day for the first time.

On April 22, the country achieved a grim milestone in its fight against the raging coronavirus as it reported over 3 lakh new cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the pandemic began last year. (Agency)