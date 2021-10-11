D K Boora assumed charge of IG BSF Jammu frontier

JAMMU, Oct 11: D K Boora, Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF) has taken over the charge of IG BSF Jammu frontier here on Monday, a senior BSF official said here.

PRO BSF Jammu Frontier DIG S P S Sandhu said, “Boora has succeeded N S Jamwal IG who was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General (ADG) BSF Western Command, Chandigarh.”

“Before assuming the charge here, D K Boora was posted as IG BSF at M&C Ftr, Eastern Command, BSF spoksperson said, adding, “the officer has vast experience of serving in Western & Eastern command theatre.”

“He has also served in the prestigious organization SPG, looking after the security of the Prime Minister of India. In his 35 years of illustrious service he is decorated with the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service, Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak, and innumerable Directional General’s Commendation Rolls.”

BSF spoksperson said, ” The new incumbent is an alumni of BSF Academy Tekanpur and joined BSF in the year 1986 and also remained as Commando Instructor in the BSF Academy.” (Agencies)