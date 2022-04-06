Cyber Police Kashmir save Rs 18 lakhs defrauded in scam

Srinagar, April 6: The Cyber Police Kashmir has saved Rs 18 lakhs lost in a fake investment scam, officials said on Wednesday.

Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar said in a statement that it received a complaint from a resident of Bandipora stating that he had been duped of Rs 18 lakhs by fraudsters in an online investment scam.

“The complainant received a link of fake investment website on his cell number wherein he was promised to get double monetary benefits. The victim fell prey and accessed the website where he get himself registered on said website by opening of e-wallet,” the police said.

“After registration, the victim was made to transfer the hefty amount of Rs 18 lakhs in the said wallet through various UPI transactions. The victim after depositing the said amount was unable to get benefits and was also not able to withdraw his own amount from the said wallet. The complainant tried hard to reach out on available contact details of said company but all in vain.”

The complainant approached Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar for redressal of his grievance. Subsequently, the matter was taken up with bank authorities to ascertain the details of UPI transactions.

“During analysis of transactions, it came to fore that the said amount has been transferred through payment gateways into their PayTm Nodal Accounts. The strenuous and timely intervention by the team of Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar, the payment of Rs 18 lakhs was put on hold and later on refunded the whole amount into the complainant’s bank account,” police said.

Cyber police said it is a new trend for online influencers to convince gullible citizens about “double money return” schemes and make people feel bad about missing the “opportunity” of investing in instruments like crypto-currency, binary trading, crypto mining, online betting and gaming. (AGENCIES)