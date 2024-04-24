CVPPPL signs agreement with REC Ltd for term loan

JAMMU, Apr 23: Chenab Valley Power Project Private Limited (CVPPPL), Joint Venture of NHPC LTD today signed an agreement with REC Limited, for financial assistance of Rs 1869.265 Crore (Rupees One Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty Nine Crore Twenty Six Lakh Fifty Thousand only) as Term Loan.

The Agreement was signed in the presence of Ramesh Mukhiya, Managing Director, Vasant Hurmade, GM (C&P), Sanjay Kumar Gupta, GM (Finance), from CVPPPL and Pramod Kumar Soni, Rishabh Jain from REC Ltd among other key officials from both organizations.

As per the agreement, the loan will be utilized for development, construction and operation of Green field Kiru Hydro Electric Project (4×156 MW) on River Chenab located in Kishtwar District of Jammu & Kashmir.