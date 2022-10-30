CVC rotational policy order

Checks and balances are prerequisite for forestalling corrupt practices and as such it is a continuous process to evolve new strategies to plug the loopholes in the system for effective fight against corruption. Recent Central Vigilance Commission order asking public sector banks, undertakings and Central Government Departments to regularly identify sensitive posts and ensure the rotation of officers manning them within the prescribed time limit is a timely reminder to organisations not following CVC guidelines of mandatory three years transfer or rotational policy. Scam after scam in previous regimes and subsequent thorough investigations revealed clear nexus between those at strategic positions and the offenders and in the process thousands of crores worth losses to exchequer. More so are the cases of banks, insurance, revenue and authorities dealing in land. It is difficult and time consuming process to pursue cases in the court of law, especially outside India, as such taking well known preventive measures seems best course of action to follow. Guidelines of DoPT clearly define time and procedure for every strategic post and it is just question of implementing the things in letter and spirit. In the recent past even RBI has intervened in many cases and rejected repeated nominations for various top posts on the same rotational policy grounds. The probity watchdog has rightly said that identification of sensitive posts and rotational transfer of officials holding sensitive posts is one of the tools for effective implementation of preventive vigilance mechanism and CVC has noticed that many of the organisations are not following its guidelines about the identification of sensitive posts and following rotational transfer policy which itself is a serious situation as such ordered secretaries of all Central Government Departments and chief executives of public sector banks, insurance companies and enterprises to do the needful. Crusade against corruption requires constant vigil and as such it is a continuous process to weed out the menace of corruption. It is always better to set house in order before it’s too late and CVC order is well timed step in this direction.