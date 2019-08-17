Curbs further eased in 5 sensitive distts of Jammu

Life normal in most of areas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Life started limping back to normal in the Jammu region today as the authorities further eased restrictions in five sensitive districts imposed early this month as a precautionary measure following scraping of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and restored 2G internet services in five districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur overnight.

The restrictions under prohibitory orders were eased in the sensitive districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts during the day today and normal conditions prevailed there with people turning out in large numbers for shopping and visiting houses of their relatives as shops and other business markets remained open during the relaxation period.

Private vehicles plied normally in these five districts where curbs were eased for “sufficient period” during the day while restrictions in the night continued as precautionary measure.

An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav said all middle and primary level educational institutions will re-open on August 19. However, the High Schools, Higher Secondary Schools and Degree Colleges will remain closed.

Life remained normal in the border district of Poonch as restrictions were lifted during the day today.

A police handout said the 2G mobile internet services have been restored in five districts of Jammu region including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi. However, it cautioned the people to refrain from sharing or circulating any type of fake messages/videos in the social media which might vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. It warned legal action against those found circulating hate messages.

Schools were opened in Rajouri, Ramban and Doda districts by the local administration, the police handout said, adding that telephone services have been restored in Rajouri district.

Situation in entire Jammu region remained peaceful, the handout said.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in five sensitive districts, the officials said. The authorities are monitoring the situation while police and paramilitary forces remained deployed in strength in the major towns and district headquarters, they added.

Normal activities already resumed in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi districts on August 10, five days after most parts of Jammu and Kashmir were placed under restrictions following the Centre’s move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and reorganize the State into two Union Territories –Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Sources said day restrictions have been eased in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts to facilitate smooth movement of people and traffic but authorities were taking no chance during the night. Therefore, the restrictions during the night will continue.

Deployment of additional para-military forces and Rapid Action Force (RAF) also stayed in almost all the districts in Jammu region and they could stay for some more time at least till the Degree Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools are re-opened in all the districts and they start functioning normally.

“Though normal conditions prevailed in the entire Jammu region, authorities were keeping strict watch on the situation,” they said, adding that decision to restore 4G mobile internet services in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts will be taken after regular assessment of the situation,” sources said and added that 2G mobile services would be restored in five sensitive districts when the conditions become conducive there.